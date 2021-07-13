Americas > US inflation rises in June to set higher WCI 2022 floor expectations

US inflation rises in June to set higher WCI 2022 floor expectations

Published 14:02 on July 13, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:02 on July 13, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 edged out further this month as June inflation rose year-on-year, but allowance prices remain significantly above these levels amid a wave of speculative interest in recent months. 

