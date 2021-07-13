US inflation rises in June to set higher WCI 2022 floor expectations
Published 14:02 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 14:02 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 edged out further this month as June inflation rose year-on-year, but allowance prices remain significantly above these levels amid a wave of speculative interest in recent months.
