US inflation rises in June to set higher WCI 2022 floor expectations

Published 14:02 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 14:02 on July 13, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations for 2022 edged out further this month as June inflation rose year-on-year, but allowance prices remain significantly above these levels amid a wave of speculative interest in recent months.