China’s national ETS set to launch trading on July 17 -sources
Published 10:06 on July 13, 2021 / Last updated at 10:29 on July 13, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s national emissions trading scheme is said to launch on Friday, according to sources with knowledge of the issue.
