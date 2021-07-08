NA Markets: Speculators fuel new all-time CCA high, as RGGI hits 6-month peak on compliance buying
Published 22:47 on July 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:49 on July 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices stormed higher this week with rising demand from financial firms in the WCI market, and RGGI Allowances (RGAs) also ticked up to a 6-month high as compliance entities and speculators sought out new positions.
