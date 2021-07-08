EMEA > EU’s Innovation Fund to launch new call for large-scale projects in October

EU’s Innovation Fund to launch new call for large-scale projects in October

Published 17:26 on July 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:26 on July 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission will launch its second call for large-scale projects under the EU ETS-funded Innovation Fund in October, the EU’s executive announced Thursday.

The European Commission will launch its second call for large-scale projects under the EU ETS-funded Innovation Fund in October, the EU’s executive announced Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software