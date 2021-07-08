Asia Pacific > New Zealand proposes rules to limit overallocation to industrials in ETS

New Zealand proposes rules to limit overallocation to industrials in ETS

Published 05:17 on July 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:29 on July 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand’s environment ministry on Thursday proposed a number of adjustments to the emissions trading scheme designed to ensure industrials don’t receive too many carbon allowances, a move that might see some manufacturers lose their right to receive free permits.

New Zealand’s environment ministry on Thursday proposed a number of adjustments to the emissions trading scheme designed to ensure industrials don’t receive too many carbon allowances, a move that might see some manufacturers lose their right to receive free permits.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software