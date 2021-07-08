New Zealand proposes rules to limit overallocation to industrials in ETS

Published 05:17 on July 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:29 on July 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand’s environment ministry on Thursday proposed a number of adjustments to the emissions trading scheme designed to ensure industrials don’t receive too many carbon allowances, a move that might see some manufacturers lose their right to receive free permits.