EU carbon rally near exhausted amid pronounced H2 downside risk, investment bank warns

Published 22:02 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 02:12 on July 1, 2021

EU carbon prices are unlikely to see much more upside ahead of the scheduled mid-July release of major market reforms, and then they could partially unwind some of this year’s rally during the second half of 2021, analysts from a major investment bank said Wednesday.