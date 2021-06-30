EMEA > EU carbon rally near exhausted amid pronounced H2 downside risk, investment bank warns

EU carbon rally near exhausted amid pronounced H2 downside risk, investment bank warns

Published 22:02 on June 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 02:12 on July 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices are unlikely to see much more upside ahead of the scheduled mid-July release of major market reforms, and then they could partially unwind some of this year’s rally during the second half of 2021, analysts from a major investment bank said Wednesday.

EU carbon prices are unlikely to see much more upside ahead of the scheduled mid-July release of major market reforms, and then they could partially unwind some of this year’s rally during the second half of 2021, analysts from a major investment bank said Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software