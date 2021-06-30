Japan casts wide net in funding new batch of JCM projects
Published 11:12 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 11:12 on June 30, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Other APAC / No Comments
Japan’s environment ministry has selected 11 new carbon-cutting projects for co-funding under its Joint Crediting Mechanism, picking schemes in Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
Japan’s environment ministry has selected 11 new carbon-cutting projects for co-funding under its Joint Crediting Mechanism, picking schemes in Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.