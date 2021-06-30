Japan casts wide net in funding new batch of JCM projects

Japan’s environment ministry has selected 11 new carbon-cutting projects for co-funding under its Joint Crediting Mechanism, picking schemes in Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.