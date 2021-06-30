China’s Baotou Steel strikes 50-mln tonne forest carbon offset deal
Published 09:40 on June 30, 2021 / Last updated at 09:40 on June 30, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market / No Comments
Chinese steel giant Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co. has agreed to buy 50 million Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs) over 25 years from a domestic forestry and paper company, a deal that could be worth up to 1 billion yuan ($155 mln).
