China > China’s Baotou Steel strikes 50-mln tonne forest carbon offset deal

China’s Baotou Steel strikes 50-mln tonne forest carbon offset deal

Published 09:40 on June 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:40 on June 30, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market  /  No Comments

Chinese steel giant Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co. has agreed to buy 50 million Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs) over 25 years from a domestic forestry and paper company, a deal that could be worth up to 1 billion yuan ($155 mln).

Chinese steel giant Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co. has agreed to buy 50 million Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions (CCERs) over 25 years from a domestic forestry and paper company, a deal that could be worth up to 1 billion yuan ($155 mln).

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software