Brussels adopts 5-year national free allocation tables for EU ETS after months of delays
Published 19:59 on June 29, 2021 / Last updated at 20:20 on June 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The European Commission late Tuesday said the national allocation tables (NATs) determining free EU Allowance allocations for 2021-25 under the bloc’s carbon market have been finalised, bringing this year's distribution of permits a step closer following months of delays
The European Commission late Tuesday said the national allocation tables (NATs) determining free EU Allowance allocations for 2021-25 under the bloc’s carbon market have been finalised, bringing this year’s distribution of permits a step closer following months of delays
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.