China delays start of trading in carbon market
Published 11:20 on June 28, 2021 / Last updated at 11:20 on June 28, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Trading in China’s national emissions trading scheme will not start this month as planned, the carbon exchange in Shanghai confirmed on Monday, though it remains unclear when trading can begin or what has caused the latest setback for the market.
