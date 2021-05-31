Japanese company to sell carbon neutral gas to commercial, industrial customers
Published 12:01 on May 31, 2021 / Last updated at 12:01 on May 31, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Japan, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Japan’s Nihonkai Gas will start selling carbon neutral gas to its commercial and industrial customers this summer, it said Monday, after announcing its first carbon offset purchase.
