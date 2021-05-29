WCI speculative position rockets to all-time high, as emitters hold first short since spring 2020

Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length surged to an all-time high over the past week, as emitters held a cumulative net short across the V20-22 contracts for the first time since last spring, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.