WCI speculative position rockets to all-time high, as emitters hold first short since spring 2020
Published 02:38 on May 29, 2021 / Last updated at 02:40 on May 29, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Speculators’ California Carbon Allowance (CCA) length surged to an all-time high over the past week, as emitters held a cumulative net short across the V20-22 contracts for the first time since last spring, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
