Americas > Nova Scotia considering options for CO2 pricing after 2022

Nova Scotia considering options for CO2 pricing after 2022

Published 16:01 on May 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:01 on May 28, 2021  /  Americas, Canada  /  No Comments

The Nova Scotia government is mulling its options for post-2022 carbon pricing, according to a discussion paper released Thursday, suggesting the Canadian province could choose an alternative to its cap-and-trade scheme going forward. 

The Nova Scotia government is mulling its options for post-2022 carbon pricing, according to a discussion paper released Thursday, suggesting the Canadian province could choose an alternative to its cap-and-trade scheme going forward.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software