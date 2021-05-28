Nova Scotia considering options for CO2 pricing after 2022
Published 16:01 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 16:01 on May 28, 2021 / Americas, Canada / No Comments
The Nova Scotia government is mulling its options for post-2022 carbon pricing, according to a discussion paper released Thursday, suggesting the Canadian province could choose an alternative to its cap-and-trade scheme going forward.
The Nova Scotia government is mulling its options for post-2022 carbon pricing, according to a discussion paper released Thursday, suggesting the Canadian province could choose an alternative to its cap-and-trade scheme going forward.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.