Nova Scotia considering options for CO2 pricing after 2022

Published 16:01 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 16:01 on May 28, 2021

The Nova Scotia government is mulling its options for post-2022 carbon pricing, according to a discussion paper released Thursday, suggesting the Canadian province could choose an alternative to its cap-and-trade scheme going forward.