Offset retailer says only a fraction of nature credits meet basic standards

Published 14:31 on May 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:58 on May 28, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An offset retailer has rejected around 90% of nature-based projects it has examined and is insisting clients buy almost four carbon credits for every tonne emitted from a chosen few initiatives to ensure an effective contribution to climate action.

An offset retailer has rejected around 90% of nature-based projects it has examined and is insisting clients buy almost four carbon credits for every tonne emitted from a chosen few initiatives to ensure an effective contribution to climate action.

