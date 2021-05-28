Offset retailer says only a fraction of nature credits meet basic standards

An offset retailer has rejected around 90% of nature-based projects it has examined and is insisting clients buy almost four carbon credits for every tonne emitted from a chosen few initiatives to ensure an effective contribution to climate action.