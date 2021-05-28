Offset retailer says only a fraction of nature credits meet basic standards
Published 14:31 on May 28, 2021 / Last updated at 14:58 on May 28, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
An offset retailer has rejected around 90% of nature-based projects it has examined and is insisting clients buy almost four carbon credits for every tonne emitted from a chosen few initiatives to ensure an effective contribution to climate action.
