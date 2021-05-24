Americas > US non-profit to fund CO2 removal technology through carbon allowance purchases

US non-profit to fund CO2 removal technology through carbon allowance purchases

Published 22:16 on May 24, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:19 on May 25, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A new non-profit organisation is aiming to reduce carbon emissions by investing in North American cap-and-trade programmes, with allowance revenues funnelled back into commercialising CO2 removal technologies.

