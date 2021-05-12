Almost 380 mln more EU carbon permits headed to MSR after pandemic inflates ETS surplus in 2020

Almost 380 million more carbon allowances will be withdrawn from the EU ETS through next summer and inserted into the MSR, the European Commission announced late Wednesday in its annual 'TNAC' update, with the market's oversupply increasing by 14% last year largely due to the pandemic.