EU Market: EUAs jump to new high above €51 as EC climate chief allays intervention fears, flags need for higher prices
Published 18:01 on May 7, 2021 / Last updated at 18:29 on May 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon hit a record above €51 on Friday amid signs of continued investor inflows and as Europe's climate chief played down prospects of market intervention over soaring EUAs, while calling for even higher prices.
EU carbon hit a record above €51 on Friday amid signs of continued investor inflows and as Europe’s climate chief played down prospects of market intervention over soaring EUAs, while calling for even higher prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.