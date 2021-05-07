EU Market: EUAs jump to new high above €51 as EC climate chief allays intervention fears, flags need for higher prices

Published 18:01 on May 7, 2021

EU carbon hit a record above €51 on Friday amid signs of continued investor inflows and as Europe's climate chief played down prospects of market intervention over soaring EUAs, while calling for even higher prices.