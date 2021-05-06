SK Market: KAUs rebound, but remain frail as traders await news on market balance

Published 13:25 on May 6, 2021 / Last updated at 13:25 on May 6, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korean carbon allowances have rebounded 28% since hitting a 5-year low last month, though uncertainty is high in the market as the government has yet to announce the exact ETS emissions balance for 2020.