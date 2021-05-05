UK to publish free carbon allowance quota figures next week, with allocations to start “shortly after”
Published 10:55 on May 5, 2021 / Last updated at 11:09 on May 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The British government will next week publish this year’s free carbon allowance allocation quotas under the new UK ETS, with distribution set to begin "shortly after" that following several months of delays.
