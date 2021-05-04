Germany will propose new 2030 GHG target in light of EU climate goal, court ruling -minister

Published 16:28 on May 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:03 on May 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Germany’s federal government will propose a new 2030 emissions reduction target “as soon as possible”, its environment minister said on Tuesday, in light of a higher EU climate objective and following a landmark court ruling.