Germany must tighten post-2030 climate measures, top court rules

Published 13:46 on April 29, 2021 / Last updated at 14:37 on April 29, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Germany will need to set further post-2030 emissions reduction measures by the end of next year, the country’s top court ordered on Thursday in a ruling that found its national climate law ‘partly unconstitutional’.