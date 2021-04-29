EMEA > Germany must tighten post-2030 climate measures, top court rules

Germany must tighten post-2030 climate measures, top court rules

Published 13:46 on April 29, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:37 on April 29, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Germany will need to set further post-2030 emissions reduction measures by the end of next year, the country’s top court ordered on Thursday in a ruling that found its national climate law ‘partly unconstitutional’.

