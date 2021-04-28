Small owners, government seen as missing link in US reforestation offsetting -panel
Published 23:19 on April 28, 2021 / Last updated at 23:31 on April 28, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Large US industrial timber companies are beginning to embrace reforestation through carbon finance, leaving small forest owners and government agencies key to scaling up offset efforts, a conference heard Wednesday.
