RFS Market: RIN prices hit record high, while Supreme Court hears biofuel waiver appeal

Published 17:39 on April 27, 2021 / Last updated at 17:39 on April 27, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credits set an all-time high in the decade-old history of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on Tuesday, coming as refiners appealed a lower court’s decision to the Supreme Court regarding the curtailment of compliance waivers under the programme.