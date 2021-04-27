Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices hit record high, while Supreme Court hears biofuel waiver appeal

RFS Market: RIN prices hit record high, while Supreme Court hears biofuel waiver appeal

Published 17:39 on April 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:39 on April 27, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credits set an all-time high in the decade-old history of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) on Tuesday, coming as refiners appealed a lower court’s decision to the Supreme Court regarding the curtailment of compliance waivers under the programme.

