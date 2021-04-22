US agricultural carbon markets bill passes key Senate committee
Published 19:09 on April 22, 2021 / Last updated at 19:09 on April 22, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry unanimously approved a bipartisan bill on Thursday designed to create a framework within which farmers, ranchers, and private forest owners can receive payments for generating carbon credits through implementing climate-smart practices.
