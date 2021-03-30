Indonesia launches trial carbon market for coal-fired power plants
Published 03:16 on March 30, 2021 / Last updated at 09:49 on March 30, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Other APAC / No Comments
Indonesia has launched a trial emissions trading scheme covering 80 coal-fired power plants that initially will run until August, according to the energy and mineral resources ministry.
