Indonesia launches trial carbon market for coal-fired power plants

Published 03:16 on March 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:49 on March 30, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC  /  No Comments

Indonesia has launched a trial emissions trading scheme covering 80 coal-fired power plants that initially will run until August, according to the energy and mineral resources ministry.

