Serbia launches MRV system as a stepping stone for national carbon market

Published 17:30 on March 25, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:30 on March 25, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Serbia’s system to monitor, report, and verify (MRV) greenhouse gas emissions entered into force this week as the government adopted its Climate Law, marking a stepping stone for the introduction of a national carbon market.

