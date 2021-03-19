WCI emitters cut carbon holdings for sixth consecutive week, as speculators hold firm

Published 21:20 on March 19, 2021 / Last updated at 22:08 on March 19, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

WCI compliance entities slightly cut their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings over the previous week, while speculators largely maintained their permits over the period, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.