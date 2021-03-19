California carbon prices to hit $40 in 2030 as annual deficits grow -analysts

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices will more than double this decade as emissions reductions cannot keep pace with more ambitious cap-and-trade allowance budgets, analysts with a major US investment bank said Friday.