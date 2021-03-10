FinTwit grandee pumps EU carbon, calling it “greatest macro trade no one is involved in”

EU carbon has a new cheerleader. A major investor and one of the biggest names on ‘financial Twitter’ (or FinTwit as its followers call it) has said EU Allowances are the “greatest macro trade no one is involved in”.