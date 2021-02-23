Lower demand, higher supply leading to wider California ‘Golden’ Offset premium
Published 21:04 on February 23, 2021 / Last updated at 21:54 on February 23, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The premium for California Carbon Offsets financially backed against invalidation is rising amid increasing supply and lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, while participants continue to question whether an influx of buying will occur this year.
The premium for California Carbon Offsets (CCOs) financially backed against invalidation is rising due to higher increasing supply and lower demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as market participants continue to question whether an influx of buying will occur this year.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.