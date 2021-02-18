Scottish environmental regulator still cut off from comms, emissions MRV systems after hack
Published 20:59 on February 18, 2021 / Last updated at 21:01 on February 18, 2021
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) remains unable to access Britain’s carbon market MRV system or receive correspondence from big emitters after a major cyberattack targeted the regulator almost two months ago.
