EU Market: EUAs slip below €40 after touching new all-time high
Published 04:13 on February 15, 2021 / Last updated at 05:50 on February 15, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended their record high for the third straight day on Monday, but soon faded back below €40 as a weaker energy complex weighed and experts doubted higher levels were possible this week.
EUAs extended their record high for the third straight day on Monday, but soon faded back below €40 as a weaker energy complex weighed and experts doubted higher levels were possible this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.