China eyes big jump in renewables, eyeing Paris goal
Published 10:25 on February 10, 2021 / Last updated at 11:04 on February 10, 2021 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
China’s National Energy Administration has proposed to increase the share of renewables in the nation’s power consumption to 40% by 2030 in a move designed to ensure the world’s biggest-emitting nation meets its Paris Agreement obligations.
