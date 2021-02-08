HKEX takes stake in Chinese futures exchange

Published 06:02 on February 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:30 on February 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, Other APAC / No Comments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) is taking a minority stake in the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, aiming to extend its engagement in low-carbon markets.