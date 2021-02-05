Macquarie carbon and power boss to join Goldman Sachs

Investment bank Macquarie’s head of environmental products and continental power in London has been hired by rival Goldman Sachs, Carbon Pulse has learned.

Ben Readman is expected to join the US investment bank’s London office this spring, where he will perform a similar role involving the carbon and power markets, a well-placed source said.

Carbon Pulse was unable to reach Readman for confirmation, while Goldman Sachs doesn’t comment on new hires.

Readman spent two years at Macquarie, overseeing the bank’s efforts to build up its emissions trading desk.

Prior to that, he was an executive director at Barclays up until joining London-based investment management firm Nanook Energy Advisors as a portfolio manager for five years from Dec. 2012.

Readman was also Macquarie’s representative on the private sector Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets (TSVCM) last year.

By Mike Szabo – mike@carbon-pulse.com