Court rules France’s climate inaction “illegal”, in another landmark case
Published 18:26 on February 3, 2021 / Last updated at 18:26 on February 3, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
France is not doing enough to tackle climate change, a Paris court ruled on Wednesday, becoming the third EU nation to be held legally responsible for its climate inaction.
France is not doing enough to tackle climate change, a Paris court ruled on Wednesday, becoming the third EU nation to be held legally responsible for its climate inaction.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.