EU Market: EUAs spike to new record on short-covering, sky-high auction clearance
Published 11:43 on February 3, 2021 / Last updated at 12:01 on February 3, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices prices jumped over 7% to a new all-time high on Wednesday as traders scrambled to secure allowances, which led to a record auction clearance.
EU carbon prices prices jumped over 7% to a new all-time high on Wednesday as traders scrambled to secure allowances, which led to a record auction clearance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.