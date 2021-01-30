California offset task force close to completing revised draft, sources say
Published 00:02 on January 30, 2021 / Last updated at 00:02 on January 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A California compliance offset protocol committee will release a revised draft report for public comment as early as next week before finalising the document by March, regulatory sources confirmed to Carbon Pulse.
