Utah legislature continues to weigh funding for a challenge to California’s climate policies

Published 16:20 on January 26, 2021 / Last updated at 00:49 on January 27, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A law firm is working with the Utah state legislature on whether to allocate nearly $1.7 million for a legal challenge this year against California’s cap-and-trade programme and emissions performance standard (EPS), a partner at the company told Carbon Pulse.