California ARB and IEMAC members tapped for Biden administration roles

Published 17:34 on January 21, 2021 / Last updated at 01:23 on January 22, 2021 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, US / No Comments

An official for California regulator ARB, a member of the state’s cap-and-trade watchdog committee, and an aviation-focused legal expert from a US environmental organisation were nominated to positions at the Department of Transport (DOT) by US President Joe Biden (D) on Thursday.