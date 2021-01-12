Americas > North Carolina green groups petition state for RGGI rulemaking

North Carolina green groups petition state for RGGI rulemaking

Published 23:00 on January 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:26 on January 13, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Two environmental groups on Tuesday asked a North Carolina commission to move forward with a rulemaking to enact a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, aiming to extend the regional US power sector programme further into the South.

Two environmental groups on Tuesday asked a North Carolina commission to move forward with a rulemaking to enact a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, aiming to extend the regional US power sector programme further into the South.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software