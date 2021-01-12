North Carolina green groups petition state for RGGI rulemaking

Published 23:00 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 00:26 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

Two environmental groups on Tuesday asked a North Carolina commission to move forward with a rulemaking to enact a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, aiming to extend the regional US power sector programme further into the South.