North Carolina green groups petition state for RGGI rulemaking
Published 23:00 on January 12, 2021 / Last updated at 00:26 on January 13, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Two environmental groups on Tuesday asked a North Carolina commission to move forward with a rulemaking to enact a RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation, aiming to extend the regional US power sector programme further into the South.
