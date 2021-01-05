China adopts ETS trading rules as carbon market gets closer to going live
Published 12:06 on January 5, 2021 / Last updated at 12:06 on January 5, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China on Tuesday published final regulations for its national CO2 emissions trading scheme, meaning the market will be formally in operation from Feb. 1 despite technical issues with the registry and trading platform.
