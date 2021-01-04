Massachusetts to pursue 100% zero-emissions vehicle mandate and regional LCFS

Published 16:26 on January 4, 2021 / Last updated at 02:34 on January 5, 2021

Massachusetts will follow California’s lead in phasing out sales of new gas-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035, as well as implementing a regional low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) to operate alongside the Transportation & Climate Initiative (TCI) carbon market, Governor Charlie Baker’s (R) administration announced last week.