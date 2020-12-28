EU carbon prices hit new record of €33.50 after Brexit trade deal clinched
Published 15:22 on December 28, 2020 / Last updated at 22:55 on December 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
European carbon prices rose to a new all-time high on Monday after the EU and UK reached a post-Brexit trade deal late last week, and as colder weather and limited allowance supply provided support.
