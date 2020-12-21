California power sector emissions rise in October to reach parity with 2019
Published 15:11 on December 21, 2020 / Last updated at 15:11 on December 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California electricity sector emissions rose for the third consecutive month as higher demand and more carbon-emitting sources pushed year-to-date CO2 output even with last year, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.
California electricity sector emissions rose for the third consecutive month as higher demand and more carbon-emitting sources pushed year-to-date CO2 output even with last year, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.