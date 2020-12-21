California power sector emissions rise in October to reach parity with 2019

Published 15:11 on December 21, 2020 / Last updated at 15:11 on December 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California electricity sector emissions rose for the third consecutive month as higher demand and more carbon-emitting sources pushed year-to-date CO2 output even with last year, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.