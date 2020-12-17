ICE Futures Europe appointed auction host for UK ETS
Published 14:37 on December 17, 2020 / Last updated at 15:46 on December 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
ICE Futures Europe has been appointed to host carbon allowance auctions under the UK’s new emissions trading scheme, the London-based exchange announced Thursday.
