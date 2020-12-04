EMEA > Czech expert group recommends 2038 coal phaseout

Czech expert group recommends 2038 coal phaseout

Published 15:38 on December 4, 2020  /  Last updated at 15:38 on December 4, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Czechia’s Coal Commission voted Friday to recommend that the government to close all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038, a move criticised by climate activists as a “Paris-incompatible” target.

Czechia’s Coal Commission voted Friday to recommend that the government to close all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038, a move criticised by climate activists as a “Paris-incompatible” target.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software