EMEA > EU Market: EUAs soar almost 7% on positive COVID vaccine news

EU Market: EUAs soar almost 7% on positive COVID vaccine news

Published 17:48 on November 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:23 on November 9, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices surged by nearly 7% to a one-month high on Monday, tracking wider financial markets higher on positive news surrounding the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

EU carbon prices surged by nearly 7% to a one-month high on Monday, tracking wider financial markets higher on positive news surrounding the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software