EU Market: EUAs soar almost 7% on positive COVID vaccine news
Published 17:48 on November 9, 2020 / Last updated at 21:23 on November 9, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices surged by nearly 7% to a one-month high on Monday, tracking wider financial markets higher on positive news surrounding the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.
