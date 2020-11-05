EMEA > EU Market: EUA recovery rally enters third day amid buying spurt, looming supply curbs

EU Market: EUA recovery rally enters third day amid buying spurt, looming supply curbs

Published 19:07 on November 5, 2020  /  Last updated at 19:07 on November 5, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon allowances rose for a third straight day on Thursday, topping €26 for the first time in a month as short-covering, compliance and speculative buying, and looming supply curbs helped reverse more of the recent downtrend and lift prices further from this week’s four-month low.

EU carbon allowances rose for a third straight day on Thursday, topping €26 for the first time in a month as short-covering, compliance and speculative buying, and looming supply curbs helped reverse more of the recent downtrend and lift prices further from this week’s four-month low.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software