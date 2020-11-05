CORRELATIONS: EUA link to power and coal prices strengthens amid wider market turmoil
Published 22:13 on November 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:13 on November 5, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The relationship between EU carbon prices and German power has strengthened in recent weeks, with some indications of a more positive correlation also emerging between EUAs and coal as the fuel regains competitiveness against gas.
